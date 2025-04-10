Violent crime dramatically down in Queen City, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Violent crime is down dramatically this year in the Queen City, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced on Thursday morning.

Homicides were down 38% through March compared to the first quarter of last year.

That is 20 people killed, compared to 32.

There’s also been a 17% drop in violent crime overall, and the number of all crimes fell 6%.

CMPD says they’re now fighting a perception problem.

“We understand that some of, some people in this community have a perception that is negative, but the reality is the people we hear from and talk to for the most part think that Charlotte remains a safe city,” said Deputy Chief David Robinson, CMPD.

Auto thefts are also down 21%, including a 44% drop in Kia and Hyundai thefts so far this year.

Those cars were targeted after a viral TikTok video showed how to easily steal them.

