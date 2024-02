WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Watauga County deputies are conducting a homicide investigation Thursday west of Boone, the sheriff said.

They were called to 5350 N.C. Highway 194 North at about 5:50 p.m. where they found a shooting victim, who died there.

There are traffic delays in the area of Highway 194 North and Big Hill Road.

No further information was released.

