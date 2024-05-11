Police search for remains of 17-year-old girl; suspect in custody

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Officers with the Albemarle Police Department are looking for the remains of a 17-year-old girl.

Police say they got a 911 call asking for assistance around 4:30 a.m. on Friday from a home on Floral Drive just off Holt Road.

Through their investigation, Albemarle PD and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation claimed the 17-year-old, Baylee Carver, was presumed dead.

Joshua Biles

Officers announced the arrest of Joshua Biles, 20, who has been charged with felony obstruction and concealment of death. He is currently in custody at the Stanly County Jail.

Albemarle PD, NCSBI, and the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children are working together to find Carver‘s remains.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

