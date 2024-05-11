PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen from Charlotte area Friday night

CHARLOTTE — Viewers in the Charlotte area have been flooding our newsroom with photos of the Northern Lights on Friday night.

This is due to solar flares and coronal mass ejections coming from the sun.

Scientists are warning about the effects of a “severe solar storm.”

It is the first time a storm of this magnitude has happened in almost 20 years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a warning for a severe geomagnetic storm for Friday evening. There could be other solar eruptions causing similar conditions through the weekend.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens explains more about this phenomenon.

