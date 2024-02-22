1 taken to hospital after shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital around noon Thursday after a reported shooting in south Charlotte, according to first responders.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was treated for a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened on Tyvola Drive, which is south of Tyvola Road and just east of South Boulevard.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information on the shooting from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

According to CrimeMapping data, there haven’t been any other reported shootings on Tyvola Drive in the last six months.

It’s not clear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

