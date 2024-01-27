Multiple killed, injured in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — At least two people have been killed in a south Charlotte shooting early Sunday morning.

MEDIC transported three people to the hospital from a shooting near the 8600 block of Lodge South Circle shortly after 3 a.m.

CMPD Major Dave Johnson said the shooting happened between two groups involved in a confrontation in a parking lot.

Officers were near the area for a different call when they heard the gunshots and arrived to find the victims at an apartment complex near East Arrowood Road.

Details are very limited at this time, but CMPD told Channel 9 that one person died at the scene and another died in the hospital.

Two others are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, totaling four people shot in this tragic incident.

CMPD said there is no threat to the public, but the crime scene is very large and will take a long time to process.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Maj. Johnson said.

CMPD is actively investigating this as a homicide. This is a developing story.

