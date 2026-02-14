1 treated for smoke inhalation following Concord fire

CONCORD, N.C. — One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a commercial structure in Concord.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Warren C. Coleman Boulevard around 10 a.m. Friday to find a storage facility with heavy smoke showing, officials said.

The fire was under control after about ten minutes, fire officials said.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation on scene, fire officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

