Officials identify kayaker who drowned on Lake Norman

N.C. Wildlife officials identified the kayaker who drowned Wednesday afternoon as 40-year-old Joshua Craig Scribben.

The kayak was found empty on the shore shortly before searchers recovered his body, N.C. Wildlife officials said on Thursday.

The incident was first reported at approximately 2:24 p.m. in the Knox Creek Cove area. Scribben was pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m. after his body was located near a cove west of Catawba Avenue.

He was hanging off the side of the vessel as it moved through the water, N.C. Wildlife said.

Scribben was a husband and a father to a 1-year-old son, a neighbor told Channel 9.

Investigators noted that Scribben was not wearing a life jacket.

The incident is currently under investigation. Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

