Sycamore Brewing rebrands as Club West, new owner takes over after founder’s arrest

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing has officially disappeared from Charlotte’s South End, making way for its successor, Club West Brewing, which opens March 14, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

Owner Sarah Taylor plans to sell the newly rebranded brewery to longtime operations director Brad Bergman, who will assume full ownership once regulatory approvals are finalized.

Bergman, an eight‑year leader at the company, says he’s committed to rebuilding the business and restoring trust after months of turmoil.

The transition follows the arrest and indictment of co‑founder Justin Brigham on charges including statutory rape.

This led to widespread fallout where retailers dropped Sycamore products, a second location lease was terminated, and the airport taproom closed.

Taylor removed Brigham from the business, took sole ownership in December, and now plans to step away to focus on family and mental health.

Club West Brewing aims to relaunch with a refreshed taproom, a new brand identity inspired by the American West, and an expanded beverage program including classic beers, new recipes, draft cocktails, and a bourbon/tequila bar.

Bergman says the team, infrastructure, and brewing quality remain strong, and the focus now is rebuilding goodwill, supporting employees, and returning to profitability.

VIDEO: After Sycamore co-founder’s rape arrest, resource center gives brewery advice on supporting victims

After Sycamore co-founder’s rape arrest, resource center gives brewery advice on supporting victims

©2026 Cox Media Group