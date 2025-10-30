Construction begins on $10B Amazon project in Richmond County

HAMLET, N.C. — Amazon is officially breaking ground on a $10 billion AI innovation campus in Richmond County. The massive project will include 20 buildings, bring hundreds of jobs, and even fund a new fire station, fire trucks, and firefighter salaries for the first two years, all part of the tech giant’s plan to become a major player in the region’s growth.

Amazon, the country’s second-largest private employer, is moving forward with plans for a new data center off Airport Road.

Crews have been busy the past few weeks clearing hundreds of trees.

When the project is completed, there will 20 buildings, each the size of Walmart.

The AI innovation campus currently under construction will not only bring hundreds of job but new services for the community.

Amazon announced its building a new fire substation for Hamlet Fire and Rescue.

The company will pay for the building, two new fire trucks and firefighter salaries for the first two years.

“This will be your aunt, uncles working on our site, and we want to make sure our first responders have everything they need,” said Roger Wehner, vice president of Economic Development for Amazon Web Services.

The new fire station will also serve about 900 people who live near the new facility.

Hamlet Fire and Rescue Chief Trey Goodwin said with a fire service closer home, they’ll pay less money in fire insurance premiums.

“It’ll cut response times by at least 6-7 minutes to that area,” he said. “It can make a difference between life and death.”

Amazon also spoke about its partnership with the county that’s already holding community college classes to teach others about jobs in data centers.

Richmond County Chair Rick Watkins said the project is expected to triple the county’s tax base, allowing them to do more to improve the quality of life for citizens.

Watkins said they’re also getting interest from builders, inquiring about residential neighborhood and hotels hoping to pop up near the new facility.

“The economic impact will be tremendous, not only for us, but the entire region,” Watkins said.

Amazon will be building over the next seven years or so.

Hamlet Fire and Rescue said they hope construction will start soon on the new fire station.

