Deadly Myers Park crash claims life of former Queens University swimmer

CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old was killed in crash in Myers Park early Sunday morning, police said.

According to a release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Queens Road West around 2:15 a.m. When they arrived, the found a BMW M3 that had run off the road and struck a tree.

Police say everyone in the vehicle was extricated and taken to local hospitals. Soon after, detectives were notified that one passenger, Keegan McKenney, had died due to his injuries.

Keegan McKenney (Queens Swimming & Diving)

McKenney was a Queens University graduate and a former member of the university’s swim team. In a social media tribute, Queens Swimming called him a “cherished teammate, friend, and member of the Queens family whose impact will never be forgotten.”

Everyone in the car was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials are still investigating to determine if impairment or speed was a factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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