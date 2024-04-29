Local

$100M luxury retirement tower delivers in Dilworth area

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Village on Morehead is located at 727 E. Morehead St. near Dilworth. (Melissa Key)

CHARLOTTE — A luxury retirement rental community near Dilworth is now open two-and-a-half years after breaking ground.

Residents began moving into The Village on Morehead tower in mid-February, according to a representative for senior-living developer Bridgewood Property Co. Houston-based Bridgewood worked with investment management firm Harrison Street on the project.

The 12-story building at 727 E. Morehead St. includes 192 independent-living units for seniors ages 55 and up. There are 19 floor plans that include private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and walk-in closets. Units range from one to three bedrooms and 800 to 2,128 square feet.

The Village on Morehead is a membership-only community, which requires residents to pay a one-time entry fee and sign a 12-month lease. Monthly rental and entry fees vary by unit size, starting at $5,875 and $10,000, respectively.

Read the full story here.





