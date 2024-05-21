PHOTOS: Asheville mountain estate with $24M asking price

ASHEVILLE — A mountainside estate in Asheville is up for sale, now carrying an asking price of $24 million. That makes it one of the most expensive homes on the market in North Carolina, second only to a $49.99 million estate in the mountain town of Highlands.
The owners — retired entrepreneurs Marcus Katz and wife Pearl — initially started looking to sell their 5.13-acre estate last year. They were asking $34 million for the property, called Deerhaven Gardens. The Katzes have since enlisted the help of real estate brokerage Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
