101 dogs rescued from Wake County puppy mill

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Over a hundred dogs were rescued from a Wake County puppy mill and are looking for new homes — 101 to be exact.

Animal Control officers said they were tipped off when a neighbor complained about chickens.

When they responded to the call, they found the hoard of designer breeds, including pomeranians, yorkies and “doodle” mixes.

Some of them were in cages with up to six dogs stacked to the ceiling, officers said.

The SPCA of Wake County said the recovered pups are being treated by veterinarians before they are put up for adoption.

