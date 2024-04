CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy who was flown to a hospital after a shooting Friday night in Catawba County has died.

The shooting was on Finger Bridge Road, which is south of Hickory.

The sheriff’s office told the Hickory Daily Record Monday the boy accidentally shot himself.

Autopsy results are pending.

No charges have been filed.

