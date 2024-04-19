Local

11-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after shooting, sheriff says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Friday after he was shot in Catawba County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting scene was off Finger Bridge Road south of Hickory.

Investigators say they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

