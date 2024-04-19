11-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after shooting, sheriff says

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital Friday after he was shot in Catawba County, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting scene was off Finger Bridge Road south of Hickory.

Investigators say they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Breaking Catawba Co- sheriff deputies are on the scene of a shooting involving a juvenile off of Finger Bridge road south of Hickory. Investigators say they are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. An 11-year old boy has been airlifted to the hospital. — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) April 19, 2024

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: VIDEO: Several arrested, cars seized after street takeovers in Hickory

VIDEO: Several arrested, cars seized after street takeovers in Hickory

©2024 Cox Media Group