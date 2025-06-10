12 hurt in fight at Charlotte McDonald’s

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says 12 people were hurt in an incident Tuesday morning at a McDonald’s in southwest Charlotte.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of S. Tryon Boulevard and Pressley Road. MEDIC says they were called for an assault.

Three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, MEDIC said. None of the victims were immediately identified.

Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and spotted MEDIC’s Mass Casualty bus in the parking lot.

It’s not clear what led to the assault. We’re working on getting more details.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

