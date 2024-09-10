12-year-old identified in connection with threats against several schools

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified a 12-year-old in connection with making threats to several schools in our area.

Tuesday morning, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page that they were made aware of the photo circulating social media of the individual holding a firearm and subsequently making threats toward schools.

The department said they were in communication with Cleveland County Schools and were actively investigating the incident. Additional deputies were also placed at school campuses in the area, according to deputies.

The Gaston County Police Department said they were also investigating these threats. However, they said after a review they deemed that there was no active threat.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon later learned that a 12-year-old had been identified in connection with this incident.

The sheriff’s office told Lemon that they had been working on this case throughout Monday night.

Channel 9 learned that these threats spanned across multiple counties, and several schools were named as possible targets. We reached out to each school district in our area that possibly received threats.

Union County Public Schools responded that they had heard rumors that the threats were part of a TikTok challenge, but this has not been confirmed.

However, Union County school officials said,” We are working with law enforcement and investigating all leads and information we receive.”

One mother on the way to Shelby Middle School told Lemon that she received a call from school about the threats. She said that led to her deciding to keep all five of her children out of school Tuesday.

“It’s really scary. I got kids that go to all the different schools. You have what just happened in Georgia just the other week. It was literally my first thought. Like, I’d rather be safe than sorry,” said parent Elise Hayes.

Channel 9 is not releasing the name of the juvenile possibly involved in this case.

VIDEO: School threats have impact on mental health, students say

School threats have impact on mental health, students say

























©2024 Cox Media Group