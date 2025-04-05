‘Unsettled’: Residents on high alert after Union County home burglarized

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Residents are expressing their concerns after police say homes in their neighborhood are being targeted. Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with neighbors who are now on high alert.

While the Highgate neighborhood does have security measures, such as Flock Safety cameras that can read license plates. However, the suspects were still able to get away even with that safety measure in place.

“People just have a much-heightened sense of awareness, and they’re paying attention,” said resident Bill Poston. “It became the talk of the neighborhood the next day. So, I think everyone was unsettled, to say the least.”

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, more than 20 burglaries have been reported in the area over the past three years, which is considered high.

Deputies said this recent incident, where three Colombian nationals have been arrested in connection with a residential burglary in the Highgate neighborhood of Weddington.

The suspects, identified as Joiner Jhosuet Cortes Morales, Terry Stiven Cajamarca-Grijalba, and Cristian Hernan Pirajan-Rivera, were apprehended in Columbia, South Carolina.

“They make quick entry into the back of homes, usually breaking some sort of glass on a door or a window, and are in and out in less than 5-10 minutes,” explained Lieutenant James Maye.

They are believed to be part of a transnational criminal enterprise known as the ‘South American Theft Group,’ which has targeted high-end residential properties across the United States in recent months. Once inside the homes, they grab jewelry, guns, cash, and other expensive items.

“They were pretty well organized. They really were, and they seemed to know what they were doing and which houses to pick,” said Poston.

Lieutenant James Maye said they’re still working to learn how the group’s operation works.

“That’s another thing that the local, state, and federal agencies involved are trying to tie in: How are they picking this home versus the other, and what are they doing with the goods?’ said Maye.

In the meantime, residents told Channel 9 they are doing what they have to do to protect their homes.

“We did actually change our security system a little bit. We added a couple of door locks,” said resident Amanda Sturner.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging residents to utilize deadbolts, security cameras, and an alarm system. They are also offering free residential checks.

