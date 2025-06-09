12-year-old killed in northwest Charlotte crash, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the victim in fatal dirt bike crash as a 12-year-old boy.

Police closed the intersection at Auten and Oakdale Roads starting around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday to investigate a fatal crash.

The victim was identified as 12-year-old Mike Malanda, according to CMPD.

Upon arrival, police found Malanda unresponsive in the roadway as well as a damaged dirt bike and a damaged Ford truck.

MEDIC confirmed that they pronounced Mandala, the dirt bike driver, deceased on the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police ask that any witnesses or anyone with information concerning the crash reach out to them at (704) 432-2169, extension 1.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

