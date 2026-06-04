Road closures in place for Taste of Charlotte in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Starting Friday, Charlotte’s largest food festival is kicking off and shutting down streets throughout the city.

About 25,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s edition of Taste of Charlotte, which will bring dozens of restaurants to Uptown to provide a sampling of their offerings.

Traffic Team 9’s Mark Taylor has a look at the closures in place for the Taste of Charlotte.

Taste of Charlotte Road Closures

June 4:

9 a.m.

S. Tryon Street between Brooklyn Village Avenue and Trade Street (cross streets remain open).

6 p.m.

Levine Avenue of the Arts between Church Street and Tryon Street.

June 5:

9 a.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard between Church Street and College Street.

3rd Street between Church Street and College Street.

4th Street between Church Street and College Street.

All streets will reopen on June 7 at 11 p.m.

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