13 high schoolers will be Union County program’s first graduates

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — High school graduation is always a big deal, for everyone.

But for a small group of Monroe high school students, this year is extra special. The first group from the Health Sciences Academy will graduate on Wednesday.

The 13 graduates opted into the program in middle school.

“We started since sixth grade together, so we struggled together. We cried together over these hard classes,” Jordan Massey said. “But now it’s time for us to celebrate.”

