13-year-old girl reported missing in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police believe Zhauda White ran away from her home on Coddle Court Northwest.

Family members said White was last seen around midnight on Wednesday.

She was wearing a navy blue pajama set with red and pink hearts and brown fuzzy boots, according to police.

White is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has long black hair in box braids.

Police are asking anyone with information about White’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

