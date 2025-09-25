14-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Rock Hill; teen charged

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a shooting in Rock Hill Thursday afternoon, according to the police department.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1800 block of Springsteen Road.

According to police, the victim and a 15-year-old were in the apartment together.

At some point, the 15-year-old began manipulating and mishandling a firearm, which resulted in the 14-year-old being shot.

Police said they then arrived at the scene, and the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased.

The 15-year-old has now been charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are being held in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice, according to police.

