13-year-old, 14-year-old arrested after armed carjacking, pursuit, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested Wednesday for an armed carjacking, which led to a police pursuit, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

A driver said the teens stole his car at gunpoint shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on South Summit Avenue off West Fourth Street outside of Uptown.

There was a hit on the stolen car’s license plate the next morning and officers tried to pull it over on Queen City Drive.

The suspects didn’t stop, so officers pursued their car because a dangerous crime was involved, according to CMPD.

The suspects led police down Interstate 85 into Gaston County before returning to Mecklenburg County.

The two kids ditched the car and ran away in the area of Hickory Bluff Court off Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.

They were taken into custody and there was a gun inside the stolen car, police said.

“Secure custody orders for the juvenile suspects were applied for and denied by the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice,” CMPD said.

The police department commended the great work done by officers and investigators in the arrest.

