14-year-old Statesville boy with cognitive disability reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Missing Endangered Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy who has a cognitive disability, state authorities said Monday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the N.C. Center for Missing Persons asked for help finding Kato Glenn Perry.

Perry, 14, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Perry ran away from a home on Eufola Rd in Statesville. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Deputies are unsure of the direction he’s heading in. Anyone with information about where Perry might be should call Dep. M. Farra at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.

