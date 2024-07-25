Local

15-year-old bicyclist dies after running stop sign, being hit by car

CHARLOTTE — A 15-year-old who was riding a bike died from his injuries after he was hit by a car, police said. The teenager was hit when he failed to stop at a stop sign, police said.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday on Robinson Church Road at Jerimoth Drive near Hood Road.

Arriving officers found the teen lying on the shoulder of the road and a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV with damage to its front.

The 15-year-old, who the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified as Christian Dixon Green, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Wednesday morning, CMPD said.

Investigators believe Green didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jerimoth Drive and Robinson Church Road and was hit by the SUV.

The driver was not hurt in the crash and was not impaired, police said.

