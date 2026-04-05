One hurt in southeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after being shot in southeast Charlotte Saturday night, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found one person with life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local hospital.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: North Charlotte homeowner says he acted to protect family in break-in shooting

North Charlotte homeowner says he acted to protect family in break-in shooting

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