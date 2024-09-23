15-year-old charged after making school threats, Monroe police say

MONROE, N.C. — Police charged a 15-year-old boy who they said made threats against Monroe High School.

The teen texted threatening messages against staff and students on Sunday night, police said.

Detectives identified the student and searched his home early Monday but did not find any weapons.

“We are seeing a disturbing spike in threats of violence against schools across the country that are causing widespread fear and panic,” police said in a news release. “Children, teachers, and staff should be able to go to school every day without fear of becoming a victim of violent acts. The safety of our schools is a top priority, and we will continue to take all threats seriously. Those responsible for threats of this nature will be criminally charged.”

The teen was suspended and will be charged through the Department of Juvenile Justice, police said.

His identity can’t be released because of his age.

©2024 Cox Media Group