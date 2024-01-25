15-year-old charged with making threats against high school in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged with making threats against a high school Wednesday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 12:45 p.m., Chester Senior High School received threatening text messages and phone calls. The school was then placed on a secure hold while deputies investigated.

Eventually, a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody and has been charged with communicating threats, student threats, and breach of peace.

She is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. A hearing is pending before a family court judge, according to deputies.

VIDEO: School security expert weighs in on possible motive behind school threats

School security expert weighs in on possible motive behind school threats





©2024 Cox Media Group