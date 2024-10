LANCASTER, S.C. — A 15-year-old girl died in a single-crash crash on Friday night, said the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

An SUV went off Old Hickory Road near Boxcar Road, hit a tree and flipped over, troopers said.

The 15-year-old was in the backseat, investigators said. She died at the scene.

Four other people were hurt and were hospitalized. Their conditions were not released.

