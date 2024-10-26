1 killed, 4 hurt in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed after their SUV went off the road and hit a tree Friday night in Lancaster County, South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Old Hickory Road near Boxcar Road.

Troopers say a Toyota SUV was going north on Old Hickory Road when it went off the right side of the street, hit a ditch and a tree, and then flipped over.

Five people were inside the SUV when the crash happened. One of the victims was killed in the wreck, and the other four were taken to hospitals, according to highway patrol.

None of the victims were immediately identified.

Troopers are investigating what led to the crash.

We’ll update this article when more information is available.

