16-year-old reported missing near Greenway Trail in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen near a trail.

Ky’Anna Erwin was reportedly in the area of the Greenway Trail near the Watauga Recreation Center, according to High Country Crime Stoppers early Wednesday morning.

Erwin could be wearing khaki-colored slippers, black leggings, a black T-shirt, and a light blue sweatshirt, officials said. It’s not clear how long Erwin has been missing.

If you have information about Erwin’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 828-265-7605.

