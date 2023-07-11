17-year-old arrested in teen’s death months after killing

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made in the killing of Raynard Milton Mahoney Jr., CMPD announced Tuesday.

Mahoney, age 17, died from a gunshot wound back in May.

Although CMPD previously had a person of interest in custody, Mahoney’s father said no one had come forward with real information at the time.

The suspect in custody turned themselves into detectives at the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown.

After being interviewed, the suspect was charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and minor in possession of a firearm.

Mahoney’s family has been notified of the arrest.

