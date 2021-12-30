2 teens shot during basketball tournament at Catawba College, police say

SALISBURY, N.C — Two juveniles were hurt in a shooting at Catawba College Wednesday night, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said the victims were a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male.

Officials said multiple shots were fired and one victim was flown from the scene to the hospital.

On Thursday, officials announced that neither victim is facing life-threatening injuries.

[ ALSO READ: COVID-19 boosters, tests, required at local university after winter break ]

The shooting happened during the Sam Moir Basketball Tournament that was being held at the college.

Police said more than 400 people were attending the high school game when a fight broke out and shots were fired inside the gym’s lobby.

The number of people inside the lobby when the shots were fired is unknown at this time.

The victims were not involved in the fight, officials said.

In a statement, Rowan-Salisbury Schools announced that the remainder of the tournament was canceled.

We’re told there were more than 400 people attending the game between North Rowan and West Rowan High — but we don’t know how many people were in the lobby area where shooting happened.



Police are still searching for the suspect(s). @wsoctv — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) December 30, 2021

Around 8:30 p.m., Catawba College issued a shelter in place for those who were currently on campus.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the college announced that the shelter in place had been lifted. However, residents were asked to remain inside until 6 a.m.

Salisbury Police were on Catawba College’s campus actively searching for a suspect Wednesday night.

Check back with wsoctv.com for the latest updates.

(WATCH BELOW: COVID-19 boosters, tests, required at local university after winter break)





©2021 Cox Media Group