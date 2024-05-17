17-year-old charged after shooting in Shelby, sheriff says

SHELBY, N.C. — A man from Charlotte is recovering after being shot Thursday afternoon in Shelby.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old suspect is in custody after the shooting, which happened at about 3:50 p.m. near Kim Drive and Shaw Street in Patterson Springs.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in Shelby before being airlifted to Charlotte. The victim was stable, officials said on Friday.

The juvenile suspect wasn’t identified, and it’s not clear what led to the shooting at this time. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any more details, but said that the shooting is still under investigation.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 704-476-3045.

