17-year-old charged with murder for teen’s death in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder for the shooting death of another 17-year-old, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Kaleb Brown was shot on April 12 in an east Charlotte neighborhood. His body was found in the backyard of a home off Boswell Road, detectives said.

On Tuesday, CMPD said they charged a 17-year-old with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police have not shared what led up to Brown’s death or what the suspect’s motive was.

The suspect was transferred into the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

