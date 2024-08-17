18-year-old arrested for multiple armed robberies in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An 18-year-old male has been arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies in Union County, according to the Monroe Police Department.

During the early morning hours of August 14, police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Circle K on Old Charlotte Hwy.

At the scene, police were told that the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the employee working inside the store. However, he left the store before the police arrived.

On August 15, officers responded to the City Tobacco on Walkup Avenue after receiving reports about another armed robbery. They were once again told that a suspect had entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash from the employee working inside the store. He then left before the police arrived.

A third robbery occurred at a home on Farm Pond Lane in Indian Trail on August 16. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Leiland Matthew Nunez trying to escape the home through the back door.

Leiland Matthew Nunez

Nunez was identified as the suspect in the first two robberies and taken into custody. He has been charged with multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Police said Nunez is being held at the Union County Detention Center. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

