18-year-old charged in deadly Watauga County crash

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager in Watauga County was arrested after a deadly head-on crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along Highway 105 west of Boone, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Daylen Buchanan died after a pickup truck, driven by 18-year-old Alex Hernandez, crossed the centerline and struck his truck.

Hernandez was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Investigators say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

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