Woman charged after wandering onto Charlotte Douglas airport taxiway

CHARLOTTE — Police arrested the woman accused of crawling onto the taxiways at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Thursday.

Michele Mullen, 54, was charged with trespassing upon airport property.

Michele Mullen

Mullen told officers she was walking in the rain and got lost, according to arrest documents. Police say she initially appeared disoriented when they found her.

Officers say they realized she had crawled under a fence to access the secured side of the airport near active runways and taxiways.

Mullen was safely escorted from the area. Charlotte Douglas said the incident did not affect airport operations.

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