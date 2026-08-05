18-year-old charged with murder in Cleveland County shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — An 18-year old is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in northern Cleveland County.

Court documents say Canyun Castillo has been charged with murder in the death of David Heath Smith.

Canyun Castillo Screenshot

Deputies say that shooting happened off Boyles Road late Tuesday afternoon. They also executed a search warrant on Newfield Court.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and tune in to Eyewitness News at Noon for more details from Channel 9’s Dave Faherty.

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