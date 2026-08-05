CMPD requests public’s help in locating missing elderly woman

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding 82-year-old Gail Rubenstein.

She was last seen leaving her home in the 700 block of Clayfield Court in south Charlotte around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Rubenstein is believed to be driving a 2018 silver Mazda3 Touring with blue rims. The license plate number is BDB5852.

She has a cognitive impairment and may be confused or lost. She’s 5′5″, weighs 100 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Rubenstein’s whereabouts is asked to call CMPD immediately.

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