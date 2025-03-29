18-year-old dirt bike rider killed in crash near Brookshire Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old dirt bike rider was killed in a collision with a Toyota SUV on Thursday night near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and Oakdale Road in Charlotte.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when Jermaine Holly, who was riding a dirt bike without lights, collided with a Toyota SUV driven by a 52-year-old woman as she was turning onto Oakdale Road. Holly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s North Division responded to the scene and found Holly unresponsive in the roadway.

He was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Toyota SUV was uninjured in the crash and was not impaired, according to the initial investigation by the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.

CMPD has notified Holly’s next of kin about his death. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police are asking any witnesses or individuals with information to contact Detective Pressley or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues as authorities seek more information about the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.

