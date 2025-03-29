1 killed, 1 hurt after wreck involving Harley-Davidson in Alexander County, trooper say

ALEXANDER COUNTY N.C. — A fatal collision occurred on Friday at about 5:40 p.m. on NC 16 at Millersville Road in Alexander County, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist, troopers said.

The crash involved a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2007 Audi A4. The motorcycle, driven by 35-year-old Samuel Jarrett Killian of Taylorsville, attempted to turn left onto Millersville Road and collided with the northbound Audi.

Killian was thrown from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, troopers said.

A passenger on the motorcycle was also ejected and transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the Audi, also from Taylorsville, was not injured in the crash.

The initial investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol indicated that neither impairment nor speed were contributing factors to the collision.

As a result, no charges will be filed.

During the investigation, the roadway was closed for approximately two hours.

VIDEO: Nearly 60 people to be laid off in Alexander as factory closes

Nearly 60 people to be laid off in Alexander as factory closes





©2025 Cox Media Group