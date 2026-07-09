Head-On crash in Lincoln County kills one, injures another

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A head-on crash in Lincoln County claimed the life of one driver and left another seriously injured Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on NC 27 near Long Circle when a westbound Ford Expedition crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Volvo. The Ford then caught fire after the impact.

The driver of the Volvo, 59-year-old Tracy Dale Mosteller of Vale, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators believe impairment may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, and charges are expected upon its completion. NC 27 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the scene.

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