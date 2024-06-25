19-year-old charged after deadly shooting in Wadesboro

WADESBORO, N.C. — Police in Wadesboro say a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week.

The shooting was at a Stop & Shop on Camden Road, according to the Wadesboro Police Department. Officers arrived just around 10 p.m. on June 16 and found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police identified the victim as 26-year-old Tre’von Gaddy.

According to WPD, investigators were able to identify the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Davon Jermel Wall.

Police said Wall was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Anson County Jail.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

