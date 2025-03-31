Mob of teens caught on video looting 7-Eleven

FORT MILL, .S.C. — A large group of teens was caught on video looting a Fort Mill 7-Eleven at 2 a.m. Sunday, following a ‘street takeover’ involving hundreds of cars.

The York County Sheriff’s Office reports that the incident began with a street takeover a few miles away, where a large crowd gathered at the intersection of Springfield Parkway and Steele Street.

“For high schoolers you hate to see it, don’t want to talk bad about the parents, but obviously something’s not right there,” said Alex Bumpus, a neighbor who was shocked by the incident.

The street takeover involved hundreds of cars and took place at a Fort Mill intersection.

Police were able to disperse the gathering, but part of the crowd moved to the 7-Eleven on Highway 160.

Surveillance video from the Circle K showed a large group of young people in the parking lot, some wearing masks.

According to an incident report, some of the teens entered the store and looted it. A worker at the store was visibly upset about the incident but declined to comment.

Neighbor Alex Bumpus expressed disbelief that teens were involved in such a stunt, noting, “In high school you’re dumb. You think you’re invincible. Hopefully they get some repercussions but nothing that will hurt them down the road.”

VIDEO: Shots fired in York County park near youth baseball team

Shots fired in York County park near youth baseball team

©2025 Cox Media Group