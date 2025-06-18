2 arrested after SWAT raid uncovers drugs near elementary school

LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Lancaster on Tuesday, as part of a drug investigation led by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force.

Bobby Joe Sanders, Jr., 48, was arrested on multiple drug-related charges, including distribution of Fentanyl, after investigators made controlled purchases from him earlier this month. Jennifer Marie Haire, 29, was also arrested for possession of Methamphetamine.

Lancaster drug arrests From left: Bobby Joe Sanders, Jennifer Marie Haire

Sheriff Barry Faile commented on the operation, stating, “This is another problem location our Task Force investigators built a case around. We bought fentanyl from Sanders twice and were able to get arrest warrants for him and a search warrant for the property. This led to the arrest of Sanders and Haire on new charges. All in all, this was a pretty good operation.”

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and deputies executed the search warrant early Tuesday morning at Sanders’ residence on Country Club Drive in Lancaster.

During the search, investigators detained Sanders, Haire, and an adult male, who was not charged.

The search uncovered suspected methamphetamine, suspected Pregabalin pills, a smoking pipe, and digital scales.

Sanders faces charges including two counts of distribution of fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to McDonald Green Elementary School, and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Bonds totaling $22,500 were set for Sanders, who has not yet posted bond.

Haire was charged with possession of methamphetamine and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond Tuesday afternoon.

