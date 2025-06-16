Lancaster County man arrested for dozens of drug, property, firearm offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday and charged him on 33 warrants with property, firearm and drug offenses.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 31-year-old Christopher Ray Chappell’s home in April following an investigation into a series of crimes, officials said.

Investigators said Chappell was not home at the time of the search, but they found several stolen items, suspected illegal drugs and firearms. Chappell is prohibited from owning firearms.

Deputies said they obtained warrants for Chappell that same month and began a search for him. With assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, deputies found Chappell’s car at a business on Great Falls Highway on Thursday.

Chappell exited the store and was arrested without incident, officials said.

Investigators then searched his truck and found what they suspect to be 48 grams of Fentanyl, 20 grams of Methamphetamine, 13 grams of Crack Cocaine, 1.5 grams of Cocaine, three controlled substances, and three handguns.

Chappell faces the following charges:

2 counts receiving Stolen Goods Less than $2,000 3rd or Subsequent Offense

1 count Burglary 2nd Degree

1 count Grand Larceny over $10,000

5 counts Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence

1 count Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun

1 count Possession of a Sawed-Off Rifle

1 count Trafficking Fentanyl 28 Grams or More

1 count Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 Grams

1 count Trafficking Crack Cocaine 10-28 Grams

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate

2 counts Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine

1 count Possession with Intent to Distribute Buprenorphine

1 count Possession of Buprenorphine

1 count Possession of Gabapentin without a Prescription

3 counts Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of Certain Crimes

1 count Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime

