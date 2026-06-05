2 carjacking suspects arrested in University City after police chase

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested two carjacking suspects Thursday afternoon in University City following a brief pursuit. The incident, which began in a parking lot on North Tryon Street, concluded with arrests near Vinoy Boulevard and IBM Drive, according to a police report.

Police utilized a helicopter during the pursuit, which helped track the stolen car. One suspect was apprehended near Vinoy Boulevard after jumping out of the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot. The second suspect was arrested on IBM Drive while attempting an armed carjacking.

Police recovered illegal drugs and other stolen property from both suspects.

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